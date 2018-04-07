Angry Zuma loyalists threaten ANC split, plan to make Cyril pay

Jacob Zuma’s loyalists in KwaZulu-Natal are said to be hatching an elaborate plot which involves a campaign to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa as party leader.

They are also considering splitting their votes in the coming elections — voting for the ANC in the province but giving their national ballots to a political party sympathetic to their cause should their plan to remove Ramaphosa fail.

Insiders say the Zuma backers were pondering working with Andile Mngxitama’s Black First Land First ahead of the general election as part of a plan to punish Ramaphosa for Zuma’s removal from office.

In addition, Zuma’s close ally, Caesar Nongqunga, the president of the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ, has formed a new political party, the African Transformation Congress. Insiders said Nongqunga formed the party with Zuma’s blessing.