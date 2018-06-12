President Cyril Ramaphosa has missed his own deadline to outline his case against suspended SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane – prompting another angry stand-off between lawyers for the tax boss and the president.

Moyane’s lawyers say he wants the misconduct inquiry against him‚ which primarily concerns allegations of wrongdoing in his handling of the corruption claims against his former second-in-command‚ Jonas Makwakwa‚ to go ahead as soon as possible.

And they suggest Ramaphosa’s failure to meet his own deadline to detail the accusations against Moyane is deeply unfair to him.

“The delays in getting this matter afoot and providing Commissioner Moyane a fair opportunity to clear his name and go back to his office are becoming increasingly intolerable and costly‚” Moyane’s lawyer‚ Eric Mabuza‚ wrote in a letter to the State Attorney on Tuesday morning.

“We are instructed to urge you‚ as we hereby do‚ to once again impress upon the president that this matter needs to be treated with the utmost degree of urgency in the public interest and in the interest of the economy of South Africa.”