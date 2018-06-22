Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi had a lot of news to share on Thursday when he presented both the National Health Insurance and the Medical Schemes Amendment bills. But one of the pressing questions – exactly how NHI will be paid for – largely went unanswered.

Instead‚ the minister said it was up to the Treasury to determine funding. And he stuck to the adage that a spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down‚ it seems – he promised the country would not do something unaffordable.

Replying to concerns on how medical aids would survive if the suggestion in the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill that co-payments be scrapped is adopted‚ he said he was “quite sure they will manage”.

Motsoaledi did reveal there would be a single fund to pay for all health services in the country‚ both state and private. Contribution to the fund would be mandatory and it would purchase all health services for both private and state patients.