Politics

Gigaba to make 'major announcement' on leadership at Home Affairs

23 July 2018 - 10:01 By Naledi Shange
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Has Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni called it quits?

The question will be answered when Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba gives what his department says will be “a major announcement pertaining to the department's executive management” on Monday.

eNCA reported that Apleni would be stepping down from the post he has held for almost 10 years.

Department spokesperson Thabo Mokgola would not immediately confirm whether Apleni was stepping down‚ saying he had not been briefed on the matter.

Efforts to reach Apleni were not immediately successful.

Apleni successfully challenged his suspension in 2017‚ amid a controversy around the granting of citizenship to the Gupta family.

