Parliament's security still not drunk-teen proof

Parliament has introduced tight security checks but that did not prevent a 17-year old boy bypassing these to spend a drunken night at one of the parliamentary buildings where opposition MPs are stationed.

According to well-placed officials familiar with the matter, the security breach took place a fortnight ago when the teenager from Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats jumped over one of the gates at the entrance to parliament to find a place to sleep after a drunken night in the city centre following “a fun walk”.

For the full story visit Times Select.