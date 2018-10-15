Politics

Parliament's security still not drunk-teen proof

The youngster spent the night in the legislature, right under the noses of the police VIP unit

15 October 2018 - 11:36 By Andisiwe Makinana
A drunk teenager managed to sneak undetected into parliament in Cape Town.
Image: Frédéric Soltan/Corbis via Getty Images

Parliament has introduced tight security checks but that did not prevent a 17-year old boy bypassing these to spend a drunken night at one of the parliamentary buildings where opposition MPs are stationed.

According to well-placed officials familiar with the matter, the security breach took place a fortnight ago when the teenager from Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats jumped over one of the gates at the entrance to parliament to find a place to sleep after a drunken night in the city centre  following “a fun walk”.

