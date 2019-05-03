ANC gets all the love for showing support to the LGBTI community

The ANC is getting all the love after it slammed discrimination against the LGBTI community in a Twitter post which has gone viral.

The post was a clip of a speech that was delivered by activist Steve Letsike, who commended the work done by the ANC so far and further pleaded with the party to do more.

"We speak about the ANC and the work that they did in the past, which is to ensure that no one in SA will be discriminated against on the basis of sex, gender and sexual orientation, among other things."

Letsike said it was important to remind President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise the promotion and protection of the rights of the LGBTI community.

People have since taken to Twitter to show the ruling party some love for their recognition of the LGBTI community.