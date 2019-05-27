Mzansi divided over Tito Mboweni's plea to stop calling the president by his first name
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has received mixed responses to his call for the SA media to refrain from calling President Cyril Ramaphosa by his first name, insisting he be referred to as "President Ramaphosa".
"Cyril this. Cyril that. Stop it. President Ramaphosa. Get it, media!" read part of a tweet from Mboweni.
Citing the capital of Rwanda as an example, Mboweni said Rwandan media did not refer to the country's president, Paul Kagame, by his first name.
In Kigali we refer to President Kagame NOT him as Paul! Hayibo! Please people!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 26, 2019
Some agreed with Mboweni. Others said they would refer to the president as they liked.
It’s modern times . Politicians are civil servants they aren’t gods they aren’t better than us . His name is Cyril . This isn’t the game of thrones 😂— Jenifer (@SteynJenifer) May 27, 2019
It's a slippery slope once leaders have to be called by titles. Next thing we will have to call him Supreme Leader.— Louis Nel (@LouisNel) May 26, 2019
I think Minister Mboweni is right. To value democracy is to value the institutions which constitute it, and by extension the offices which constitute these institutions. Respect for the office of the presidency is respect for our democratic values.— Keenan Magiera (@KeenanMagiera) May 26, 2019
We should be less fixated with titles and more obsessed with doing our jobs.— Nolan Naidoo (@nolannaidoo28) May 26, 2019
He is the head of republic not our king, we elected him, we get to call him what we like.— ConsuliZambane (@EmperorAxe) May 26, 2019
I know he’s your boss but we are citizens not servants
You should have trained them on Prez Zuma. It would be smooth sailing now.— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) May 26, 2019
We call you shasha, we call him cyril, we call him DD, we call them what ever we want.— mahlauleg (@Mapengo_Ntsako) May 26, 2019
Phela wena Malum Tito uncenga ukuba uMinister, thina asincengi lutho...— MsThando To You (@MsThandoh) May 26, 2019
