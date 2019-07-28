Politics

WATCH | 'No one will kill the EFF' says Malema

28 July 2019 - 09:13 By TimesLIVE

"No one will kill the EFF, this EFF is going to govern."

These are the words coming from party leader Julius Malema who took a swipe at its critiques saying the red beret movement was here to stay.

Malema addressed hundreds of EFF supporters during the celebrations of the party's sixth anniversary in Kanyamazane Stadium, Mpumalanga. 

The red beret leader also took the opportunity to warn president Cyril Ramaphosa that if he still wished to stay in office he should listen to the concerns of many South Africans about the various issues and challenges they face.

"The EFF has not said as yet that 'Ramaphosa must go'. We have not said that and I'm not saying that today. But I'm saying to him: listen to the loud whispering otherwise you will follow your predecessor and go and look after cattle in Venda," he charged. 

