Zakes Mda: 'Everything Andile Mngxitama touches turns into mud'

Author Zakes Mda has dismissed Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama as a “failed politician”, after a debate about EFF leader Julius Malema flying business class.

Mda, who defended Malema’s decision to fly business class, said one did not need be poor, or act poorly, to help the poor.

“The idea is not for you to sink to their level of penury, but for you to help uplift them to your level of prosperity,” he said.

This did not sit well with many and resulted in Mda having a war of words with Mngxitama.

On his site, Mngxitama said Mda was a “dimwit overated (sic) South African writer”.

He said the only reason Mda defended the “gluttony” of the EFF was because he was angry with the ANC because it never gave him the recognition he believed he deserved.

“Here we have globally renowned writers who are illiterate in 'political economy'. How are you writing without having a grasp of how the social and political order functions?

“How can we end poverty when our leaders are in the pockets of those who create poverty? The Professor has forgotten that there is a direct correlation between wealth and poverty in a capitalist order like ours. Zakes makes me tired,” he said.

In a series of tweets, Mda mocked Mngxitama, saying not only was he a failed politician, but he also failed to promote the discredited pyramid investment scheme, MMM.

MMM was a Russian pyramid scheme that crashed in SA and Nigeria in 2016, reported Daily Sun.

Mda added that “everything he touches turns into mud”.