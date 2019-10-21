Lebogang Maile must ensure Mogale City establishes crucial committees, says DA

Since the 2016 local government elections, the Mogale City council has not established a number of oversight committees, which form part of council structures.

The DA said the council does not have ethics, petitions, programming or rules committees, which are required by the Municipal Systems Act.

This was confirmed by Gauteng co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile, who was responding to written questions from the DA in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

“This clearly indicates that this local municipality is governed by lawlessness, as these committees are crucial for the day-to-day running of the council.