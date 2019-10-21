Lebogang Maile must ensure Mogale City establishes crucial committees, says DA
Since the 2016 local government elections, the Mogale City council has not established a number of oversight committees, which form part of council structures.
The DA said the council does not have ethics, petitions, programming or rules committees, which are required by the Municipal Systems Act.
This was confirmed by Gauteng co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile, who was responding to written questions from the DA in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.
“This clearly indicates that this local municipality is governed by lawlessness, as these committees are crucial for the day-to-day running of the council.
“Each one of these committees plays a significant role in ensuring that the council abides by the rules enshrined by the constitution,” DA MPL Lebo More said.
More said the committees were also an oversight mechanism to ensure adequate services were rendered to residents.
According to Maile, the council had not yet established the petitions committee because of a lack of consensus among political parties represented in council.
The petitions committee serves as a mediator when residents of Mogale City are not satisfied with services they receive from the municipality.
“This means, since 2016, residents have been robbed of a structural ear that seeks to listen to their cries and complaints.
“We call on MEC Maile to intervene as a matter of urgency to ensure that this council establishes these much-needed committees. This is to ensure that this council does the work it's mandated to do for its residents,” More said.