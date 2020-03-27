Long queues at taxi ranks and shops plague day one of SA's lockdown

Some in the taxi industry have cried foul over the move to limit the number of passengers in taxis without any subsidy for the loss of income.

Mbalula did not rule out that some amendments could be made to the regulations around operating times, but said that it did not make sense to make the changes in haste on day one.

Responding to the use of public transport for those wanting to buy essential items, the minister said that people needed to shop within their immediate spaces. He said people must not travel long distances.

“We are discouraging people from doing that. It is a huge issue for us. My answer is [to] limit the movement. Stay where you are and don’t go far away to get what you can get in the spaza shop down the road,” he said.

He said that law enforcement had also been beefed up at major provincial entry points where some were seeking to defy the call not to move between provinces.

Police minister Bheki Cele said there had been 172 roadblocks set up around the country manned by 24,000 people made up of SAPS officers, metro police, traffic police and the SA National Defence Force.