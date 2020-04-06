‘Let’s remember Solomon Mahlangu in isolation’: Parties pay tribute to fighter

As South Africans head towards the halfway mark of the national lockdown, they should draw on the example of slain freedom fighter Solomon Mahlangu.

Monday April 6 marks exactly 41 years since Mahlangu was executed.

“If Solomon Mahlangu and his generation, while they were in isolation fighting the nonsensical apartheid regime, did not lose faith and become despondent, we should also not lose courage as we are in isolation as well,” said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

“Isolation should serve to boost our morale as a nation. We must emerge from isolation stronger, more resolved, and with a great sense of selflessness.”

Mahlangu was a member of the ANC military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK). He was hanged in 1979.

The ANC remembered Mahlangu as “a young, disciplined, fearless and dedicated soldier of Umkhonto we Sizwe”.

Mabe said the anniversary of Mahlangu's execution served as a reminder that as a country we should “pause and reflect and remember the role the young Solomon would have played before he was hanged by the security police in 1979".