KZN premier slams document to 'guide reopening' of churches

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has had to remind churches that the country is still on level 4 of lockdown and gatherings are still prohibited, including religious gatherings.

This follows the circulation on social media of a document titled “Return to church guidelines from May 21”, purported to be a guideline for the reopening of churches during level 4 of the lockdown.

The document is not attributed to any church or religious organisation.