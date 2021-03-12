WATCH LIVE | Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh up next at the state capture inquiry
12 March 2021 - 10:31
The state capture inquiry will on Friday hear evidence from former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh.
During the testimony of former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, the inquiry heard it was Gupta associate Salim Essa who took Gama to the controversial family’s residence in Saxonwold.
According to Gama, he first met Essa at a Transnet event with Regiments Capital, with which Essa was involved.
The second encounter was at the Transnet offices when Gama went to Singh’s office, only to find Essa there.
At Singh’s office, Essa expressed an intention to meet Gama and he agreed, saying Essa could get his contact numbers from Singh.
