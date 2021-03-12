Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh up next at the state capture inquiry

12 March 2021 - 10:31 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will on Friday hear evidence from former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh.

During the testimony of former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, the inquiry heard it was Gupta associate Salim Essa who took Gama to the controversial family’s residence in Saxonwold.


According to Gama, he first met Essa at a Transnet event with Regiments Capital, with which Essa was involved.

The second encounter was at the Transnet offices when Gama went to Singh’s office, only to find Essa there.

At Singh’s office, Essa expressed an intention to meet Gama and he agreed, saying Essa could get his contact numbers from Singh.

TimesLIVE

Siyabonga Gama was 'ambushed' into meeting the Guptas at home

After exchanging a few pleasantries, said the former Transnet boss, in walked an Indian man who was introduced to him as Tony Gupta.
23 hours ago

Gupta associate Salim Essa accuses state capture inquiry of defaming him, threatens legal action

Gupta associate Salim Essa has blasted the Zondo commission, accusing it of defaming him and implicating him in crimes he had nothing to do with.
17 hours ago

'I did not know': Brian Molefe on half of R78m payment going to Gupta associate

Former Transnet boss Brian Molefe told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday he did not know that half of a R78m payment he approved for Regiments ...
2 days ago

