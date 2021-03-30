Politics

UPDATE | President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address moved to 7.30pm

Address now later to ‘allow SABC viewers to watch veteran newsreader Noxolo Grootboom’s final bulletin as she retires after 37 years’

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
30 March 2021 - 14:44
President Cyril Ramaphosa will detail the government's plans for the Easter weekend when he addresses South Africans at 7.30pm tonight. File photo.
Image: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments regarding the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic at 7.30pm on Tuesday.

The address was originally scheduled for 7pm but it was pushed forward by 30 minutes “to allow SABC viewers to watch veteran newsreader Noxolo Grootboom’s final bulletin as she retires after 37 years”, the presidency said.

Presidency acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet.

“As SA rolls out its national Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.”

The address comes days before the Easter weekend when people are expected to travel and gather.

