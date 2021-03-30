UPDATE | President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address moved to 7.30pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments regarding the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic at 7.30pm on Tuesday.

The address was originally scheduled for 7pm but it was pushed forward by 30 minutes “to allow SABC viewers to watch veteran newsreader Noxolo Grootboom’s final bulletin as she retires after 37 years”, the presidency said.

Presidency acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet.