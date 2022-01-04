Politics

Fikile Mbalula ‘saddened’ by death of Emalahleni mayor and husband in car crash

“All these are shared national loss and yet more sad reminders to all of us to be more careful,” said Mbalula.

04 January 2022 - 09:41
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Image: Twitter/Department of transport

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has sent a message of condolence to the family of Emalahleni mayor Linah Malatjie and her husband Esau Malatjie after they were involved in a fatal accident.

The couple died in hospital after their car collided with a Ford Ranger bakkie while travelling between KwaMhlanga and Emalahleni on Sunday night. The driver of the second vehicle died on the scene.

In a statement, Mbalula said he was saddened by the accident and called for caution on the country’s roads.

“I’ve been updated on the terrible news of the passing of Emalahleni mayor Mrs Linah Malatjie and her husband. They were involved in a head-on crash that resulted in three fatalities. Authorities are investigating. I send my condolences to their families. This is terrible news,” he said.

Mbalula said car accidents on national roads were sad reminders to all to be more careful when driving. 

“This is yet another tragic passing of South Africans on our roads since the start of the festive season. As we head back to our places of work, I urge all South Africans driving on our roads to be on high alert and observe all the rules of the road.

“I send my sincere condolences to the families of all those involved in this tragic accident and to many that have lived through this terrible experience over the festive season period.

"All these are shared national loss and yet more sad reminders to all of us to be more careful, more caring for each other and more responsible on the roads,” said Mbalula.

