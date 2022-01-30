Probe under way after chaos at ActionSA meeting

An ActionSA meeting in Tshwane at the weekend descended into chaos when a violent scuffle broke out between members.

Some hurled insults while tables and chairs were overturned.

The cause of the incident, which was captured in a series of videos, is not yet known to the party, said national chairperson Michael Beaumont.

“Fellow South Africans, we have seen the video, and I can assure you that we are investigating the incident. It is already clear that a handful of members came to the meeting with the intention of disrupting the meeting and destabilising party structures,” he said.

A councillor who spoke on condition of anonymity said the commotion started shortly after members raised concerns over those given positions in council at the expense of others.

“People are angry, they feel undermined. They worked hard for the positions which they were promised in exchange for recruiting people to join the party. You can imagine the amount of campaigning that was done only for them to be ignored and told that ActionSA is not a job creation scheme ... It is not nice,” the councillor said.