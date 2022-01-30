Cricket

Luus expects SA to avoid mistakes that put them on the back foot in the washed out ODI

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
30 January 2022 - 17:27
Sune Luus is leading the team in the absence of regular injured captain Dane van Niekerk.
Sune Luus is leading the team in the absence of regular injured captain Dane van Niekerk.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

The Momentum Proteas were tepid as they got suffocated by the West Indies Women, left gasping for air, and were only saved by the rain showers that washed out the opening ODI at the Wanderers on Friday.

A flawless Deandra Dottin toyed with the SA bowlers on her way to a career-best score of 150 not out in between two rain stoppages to push the West Indies to 234/3 in the 46th over after they lost the toss and were sent in to bat.

Having been set a revised victory target of 204 from 29 overs under DLS method, SA were staring down the barrel as they tottered to 87/5 by the time the third rain break came and forced a premature end to the innings, with a result possible just 2.4 overs later.

Having been well placed at 41/1 at the start of their daunting chase in overcast conditions, the SA batters had no answers for off-spinners Karishma Ramharack and Hayley Matthews, who both took two wickets apiece before the rains that try in vain each summer to cleanse Johannesburg saved the day for Sune Luus’ team.

Lee battling the effects of Covid-19 ahead of World Cup

Lizelle Lee is battling the after effects of Covid-19 and this has left her International Cricket Council Women’s World Cup hopes hanging in the ...
Sport
17 hours ago

It was a tepid showing that SA cannot afford to repeat in the second of the five-match ODI series and stand-in captain Luus admitted as such.

“The camp is still very confident and we are not going to let one not so good game define us as players and as a team and what we want to do in the World Cup and throughout the series,” said Luus ahead of the match that starts at 10am.

“We are still very excited for tomorrow that we can rectify what we did not do right in the first ODI.

“I think we have to give credit to Dottin who played a phenomenal innings where it was one of those where you just say, 'well batted'.

“In saying that I still feel that we could have bowled better and I think our batting was just not great and obviously with the rain and the DLS method it always makes it very tricky.”

Proteas batter Chloe Tyron asks for improvement in 2nd ODI against West Indies

Momentum Proteas middle order batter Chloe Tyron has asked for improvement with bat and ball from her teammates in the second ODI against West Indies ...
Sport
1 day ago

Luus said the team had a plan in the washed-out match but did not execute it accordingly.

“A lot of discussions were held yesterday and a lot of plans were made as well and I think if we can just stick to our lines and lengths and not worry too much about what the batters are going to do.

“They played phenomenal cricket two days ago but I think it is where we learn and grow as a team and we are going to step up to the challenge and the girls are ready.

“We have played in four months and so it is always tricky to play that first game with the rust and everything. I think we can look forward to tomorrow’s ODI.”

'Combinations' the buzzword as SA look for batting alternatives against WI

The SA senior national women's cricket team has been blazing a trail in the ODI format over the past year.
Sport
3 days ago

The rain has not completely gone away and cloudy weather has been forecast for Monday.

“It’s a bit of Cape Town weather at the moment,” said Luus.

“But I think the pitch played well and we saw a lot of turn from Hayley Matthews (who hit a classy 51 from 63 deliveries) and some of the spinners, that was a bit abnormal for the Wanderers but we will see how it goes tomorrow.

“We are expecting it to be a bit sticky because it is still raining today and it will probably be under the covers. We will see tomorrow when we have a look.

“I’m not sure what is the forecast tomorrow but you can’t really play the conditions. You just have to play what is in front of you.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Cricket SA’s harassment of Boucher and Smith is a political hatchet job

After the Proteas’ phenomenal victory against India, we are told performance doesn’t matter. It matters a great deal to me. I want a winning team, ...
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

The days of ‘Keegan who?’ are over

For emerging Proteas top order batsman Keegan Petersen, it’s a classic tale of better late than never.
Sport
17 hours ago

Wolvaardt wants SA to build up momentum for World Cup with series win over WI

Momentum Proteas rising star batter Laura Wolvaardt can’t wait to strut out to the middle and wield the willow in the four-match ODI series against ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | The Mark of a man: Boucher must show genuine contrition and ... Sport
  2. Siya Kolisi & others show support for boy bullied for being 'too big' for rugby ... Rugby
  3. Far East Rand Hospital says Jabu Mahlangu 'was not admitted' after crash Soccer
  4. Police confirm 'fleeing the scene of the accident' charge for Jabu Mahlangu Soccer
  5. WATCH | Motsepe challenges Sundowns to go for second Champions League title Soccer

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...