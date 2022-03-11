WEBINAR | Is SA’s constitution a doorway or barrier to freedom?

SA’s constitution is lauded as being one of the most progressive around the world.

However, do the provisions it contains truly create the mechanisms for meaningful transformation and decolonisation? Or does the way it was negotiated and drafted create a barrier to these goals?

If it’s the latter, does the constitution need to be changed before our society can be transformed?

These and other compelling and pertinent questions will be explored during the Constitution Hill Trust’s first “We, the People Conversation” of 2022, which will be live streamed from Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on March 17.

Moderated by advocate Adila Hassim, and featuring expert panellists Dikgang Moseneke, former deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court, and advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, this thought-provoking event will unfold along the themes of past, present and future.

Event details:

Date: March 17 2022

Time: 5pm

Venue: Online

This article was paid for by the constitution Hill Trust.