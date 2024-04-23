Politics

LISTEN | Malema changes tune on vote rigging as elections loom

23 April 2024 - 12:59
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

EFF leader Julius Malema claims load-shedding will be implemented when vote counting starts and votes will be stolen.

Listen to Malema's remarks:

When counting starts after the May 29 national and provincial elections, stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented, according to Malema.

“They must find you ready, that’s why I’m telling you this, I’m preparing you. I know these crooks. These people can’t be trusted,” he said.

It has been almost a month without load-shedding.

Despite criticising the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for “stupid mistakes”, Malema on Friday expressed confidence in the commission.

Two days later, however, while addressing Reiger Park community members in Ekurhuleni, Malema said load-shedding would be back when votes are being counted.

In February he said: “The reality is no election is going to be rigged and if you feel defeated before even putting up a fight, then give up. We have solid election structures including highly trained party agents.”

IEC deputy CEO for electoral operations Masego Sheburi told parliament last month: “There is a tendency of increased outages when we start counting after dark and those seem to be manufactured. They seem to be deliberate action to trip the grid for purposes and reasons unknown to us. So we are making contingency plans.”

Last week IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya assured the public there would be no rigging as there are many safeguards the commission has put in place.

TimesLIVE

