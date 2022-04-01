Sars crosses the R1.5-trillion mark in tax revenues

The net tax revenue of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) for the 2021/22 financial year is R1.563-trillion.

“This represents an increase of 25% or R314bn compared to the prior year. Interestingly, this is a 15.3% growth from the pre-Covid year 2019/20,” said Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter in Pretoria on Friday.

Kieswetter said in April last year, he had announced tax revenue of R1.250-trillion for 2020/21.

“Gross tax revenue totalled R1.885-trillion, while we have refunded R321.1bn to taxpayers, resulting in the net revenue outcome of R1.563-trillion.”

Kieswetter said the mandate of Sars is to collect all revenues that are due, ensure optimal compliance and facilitate legitimate trade.