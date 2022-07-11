×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into public protector’s fitness to hold office

11 July 2022 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE

Hearings into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office are set to begin in parliament on Monday. 

The panel’s evidence leaders, senior advocate Nazreen Bawa and advocate Ncumisa Mayosi, and Mkhwebane’s lawyer are expected to deliver opening remarks.

TimesLIVE

