Politics

WATCH LIVE | ANC announces nomination process for its December elective conference

18 August 2022 - 10:37 By TIMESLIVE

The ANC is convening a media briefing to announce the nomination process and rules for its 55th national conference.

The conference is due to start on December 16.

ANC electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe will lead the briefing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC details plan to keep deadbeats, rogues and rascals out of the party

Murderers, rapists, child and women abusers and people found guilty of corruption will no longer be considered for membership in the broad church ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC ordered to fork out R10m monthly to settle R86m in provident fund arrears

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has instructed the ANC to pay R10m a month to its staff provident fund, which is about R86m in arrears.
Politics
19 hours ago

ANC ‘playing with power’: SACP boss Solly Mapaila

The recently elected general secretary of the SACP says its priority is to build a ‘popular socialist front’
Politics
15 hours ago
