Welcome to Royal Rumble, a short podcast series. This series is dedicated to celebrating the AmaZulu monarchy and its traditions while unravelling the complicated power dynamics associated with traditional succession and leadership.
In the first episode of our three-part series we focus on the significance of traditional leadership and the contradictory parallel existence of a constitutional democracy and a traditional monarchy in SA.
The country already has a president, so why do its various clans need traditional rulers or kings? What authority is associated with the title of king of the amaZulu? How is succession decided? And what are the ramifications if a traditional king’s authority is questioned?
Boots on the Ground
PODCAST | Royal Rumble — how are Zulu monarchs actually selected?
Image: Darren Stewart
Listen here:
