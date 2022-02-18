Multimedia

PODCAST | Boots on the Ground

An investigative journalism series that uncovers some of the biggest stories that made national headlines

18 February 2022 - 12:48 By TimesLIVE Podcasts

Boots on the Ground is an investigative  journalism series that looks deeper into the stories in our national headlines. 

From cop serial killers and cold case murders to racism in our schools and growing criminal syndicates taking over SA society, Boots on the Ground will leave no stone unturned to get to the truth. 

Listen to all recent episodes:

PLEASE NOTE: This podcast may contain explicit and sensitive content. Listener discretion is advised.

Boots on the Ground is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts

