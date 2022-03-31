×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Boots on the Ground

PODCAST | Inside Gauteng's psychiatric healthcare crisis

31 March 2022 - 14:06 By TImesLIVE

A TimesLIVE investigation has revealed that some public hospitals in Gauteng are facing a psychiatric healthcare crisis.  

 Public hospitals in the province, which is said to have the highest number of mental health patients in the country, are inundated with psychiatric patients, adding to the strain on personnel, resources and infrastructure.    

Listen here:

The increased admissions of these psychiatric patients at hospitals like the Helen Joseph hospital in Johannesburg and the Bheki Mlangeni district hospital in Soweto have affected the overall function of their emergency departments. Additionally, it has affected the care of other medical patients, and led to serious health and safety risk to patients, and hospital staff.  

According to a source at the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital, the majority of the psychiatric patients they see have disorders caused by ongoing substance abuse which is rampant in Soweto. Most of the patients are said to present with schizophrenia and substance-induced psychosis. 

In this episode of Boots on the Ground: behind South Africa’s national headlines, we get to hear from sources just how bad the state of psychiatric healthcare is becoming.  

The Boots on the Ground podcast is dedicated to unravelling some of SA’s biggest news stories. It follows Sunday Times reporters as they investigate the stories making the headlines.  

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE

WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues

The Life Esidimeni inquest continues to be heard by the Pretoria high court on Friday.
News
6 days ago

Increase in mental health patients at Helen Joseph as some are unwilling to welcome discharged family members

Drug use, Covid-related socio-economic hardship and Charlotte Maxeke fire also cited for increased pressure on the Johannesburg hospital
News
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | The state must prioritise mental healthcare

Sufferers, facilities are buckling under pressure and it cannot be that NGOs are the only ones providing support
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Businessman Malcolm X pledges to pay R500k of NSFAS funds spent by Sibongile ... South Africa
  2. Group of DRC refugees has left SA and voluntarily returned home South Africa
  3. Thousands of Walter Sisulu University degrees may not be valid News
  4. ‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies being behind the arrest of ... South Africa
  5. Auctions speak louder than words: Joburg’s Summer Place goes for R129m News

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...