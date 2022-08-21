Government must decisively intervene on crises facing poor in SA - SACP's Solly Mapaila

He said trillions of SA money owned by oligarchs in the finance sector were deployed all over the world except in SA.
“Money is allowed to leave the borders of this country; to be deployed by people who do not care about the well-being of the people of this country, except for their own wellbeing and pockets. This attitude has to change,” he said.
He called on MPs to focus more on finding solutions to the problems facing the country.
“We need accountability of all parliamentarians and a focus on their work. These acute problems we are highlighting; food security in this country, food insecurity as a crisis, energy crisis, crime crisis – all of these require the attention of parliament, not what we have been seeing recently, a 'defocus' which seems to also 'defocus' the national agenda in this country,” he said.
He said MPs were focusing on removing President Cyril Ramaphosa from office, which does not avert the problems faced by the poor.
Mapaila said the aligned movement should also not allow itself to be "defocused".
“The same with the executive (arm of government), it must have its focus right and make appropriate interventions using the laws of this country.
“We have got enough space politically to make appropriate interventions. It should not take too long for government to respond to problems of people without food, people without water. This requires that executive decision making must also change,” he said.
He said the SACP will support Cosatu’s planned mass action against the high cost of living and called on all SACP members and structures to participate in the marches scheduled for Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
