Politics

'The rest is noises of scavengers and hyenas': Malema hails Misuzulu as the 'only king'

22 August 2022 - 12:00
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema has thrown his weight behind King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, making it known that he is the only king he recognises. 

Thousands gathered in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal for Misuzulu's ukungena esibayeni (entering of the kraal ceremony) this past weekend. 

Misuzulu succeeds his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who died from Covid-19-related complications last year.

Taking to social media before the ceremony, Malema said he only recognised one Zulu king.

“Iyodwa vo inkosi esiyaziyo [There's only one king we recognise], Isilo uMisuzulu KaZwelithini. He's our only king; the rest is noises of scavengers and hyenas. Wena weNdlovu! Bayede! Bayede! Bayede,” Malema said. 

Meanwhile, former finance minister Tito Mboweni praised Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

“There are times when great men and women rise to the moment. The honourable Prince MG Buthelezi rose to the honour of the Zulu people and all South Africans. All rise to the Prince. Take a bow! At his age, few like him around,” said Mboweni.

Buthelezi backed Misuzulu as monarch. Others supporting his claim include Queen Mavis Zungu, widow of King Zwelithini’s father King Cyprian; princes Philemon and Zeblon Zulu, who are influential elders in the royal house; and Queen Zola KaMafu, King Zwelithini’s sixth and final wife.

Ngibonga kakhulu kininonke sizwe sikaPhunga noMageba [I am very grateful to all the people of Phunga and Mageba],” said Misuzulu

After the ceremony, Misuzulu took his seat on the throne and addressed the nation.

“Today, people of the king, this is a big day in the history of the Zulu nation. From today, I promise that the Zulu nation will be united,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

Misuzulu succeeds his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who died from Covid-19-related complications last year.
