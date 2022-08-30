×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

No decision yet on prosecution in Godongwana harassment scandal, says NPA

30 August 2022 - 07:44
Godongwana acknowledged offering the tip but said the money was for the masseuse and her colleague who had given him and his wife a massage the previous day.
Godongwana acknowledged offering the tip but said the money was for the masseuse and her colleague who had given him and his wife a massage the previous day.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The director of public prosecutions is still reviewing the docket into sexual harassment allegations against finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

A masseuse who accused Godongwana of sexual assault at a luxury lodge at the Kruger National Park told police he had started fondling her and “directing her what to do on his body” after his wife left the room to go shopping. He strenuously denies the allegation, saying he can prove his wife, Thandiwe, was in the room and no such assault took place.

Monica Nyuswa, Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, said the processes to make a decision were still unfolding.

“The director of public prosecutions will study the docket and evaluate the information contained in it. No decision has been taken yet.

“We received a docket last week Monday from the police,” said Nyuswa.

Godongwana sex scandal: What masseuse told the police

The masseuse who accused finance minister Enoch Godongwana of sexual assault at a luxury lodge at Kruger National Park told the police he started ...
News
1 week ago

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking through his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, said he was aware of the allegations and would wait for the law to take its course.

“Due legal process must run its course without any fear or favour. The president cannot be impulsive in his decision-making. His action must be informed by due legal process,” said Magwenya.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

‘Let’s give the process time’: Madonsela weighs in on Godongwana sexual harassment allegations

Thuli Madonsela said until finance minister Enoch Godongwana is charged by the National Prosecuting Authority, it is not fair for the public to call ...
News
23 hours ago

Evidence alone must be the lodestar in case against Godongwana

As police minister Bheki Cele was releasing crime statistics this week, noting that 9,516 women and children were raped between April and June this ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

LISTEN | ‘Pervert’ Godongwana must resign immediately, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says the continued stay of finance minister Enoch Godongwana in office spits in the faces of rape victims — and those who ...
Politics
6 days ago

Godongwana officially informed of sexual assault charge, but maintains he won’t step aside during investigation

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has confirmed he has finally been informed by police that he is being investigated for sexual assault.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘It’s us or the ANC’: John Steenhuisen’s ultimatum to EFF Politics
  2. Paul Mashatile steams ahead in deputy race Politics
  3. Irate DA leader quits party during TimesLIVE interview, joins ActionSA Politics
  4. My comrades hate me because I can’t stand corruption: Mbeki Politics
  5. Godongwana sex scandal: What masseuse told the police Politics

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh appear in court with other former Transnet executives