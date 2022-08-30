The director of public prosecutions is still reviewing the docket into sexual harassment allegations against finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
A masseuse who accused Godongwana of sexual assault at a luxury lodge at the Kruger National Park told police he had started fondling her and “directing her what to do on his body” after his wife left the room to go shopping. He strenuously denies the allegation, saying he can prove his wife, Thandiwe, was in the room and no such assault took place.
Monica Nyuswa, Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, said the processes to make a decision were still unfolding.
“The director of public prosecutions will study the docket and evaluate the information contained in it. No decision has been taken yet.
“We received a docket last week Monday from the police,” said Nyuswa.
No decision yet on prosecution in Godongwana harassment scandal, says NPA
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The director of public prosecutions is still reviewing the docket into sexual harassment allegations against finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
A masseuse who accused Godongwana of sexual assault at a luxury lodge at the Kruger National Park told police he had started fondling her and “directing her what to do on his body” after his wife left the room to go shopping. He strenuously denies the allegation, saying he can prove his wife, Thandiwe, was in the room and no such assault took place.
Monica Nyuswa, Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, said the processes to make a decision were still unfolding.
“The director of public prosecutions will study the docket and evaluate the information contained in it. No decision has been taken yet.
“We received a docket last week Monday from the police,” said Nyuswa.
Godongwana sex scandal: What masseuse told the police
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking through his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, said he was aware of the allegations and would wait for the law to take its course.
“Due legal process must run its course without any fear or favour. The president cannot be impulsive in his decision-making. His action must be informed by due legal process,” said Magwenya.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
‘Let’s give the process time’: Madonsela weighs in on Godongwana sexual harassment allegations
Evidence alone must be the lodestar in case against Godongwana
LISTEN | ‘Pervert’ Godongwana must resign immediately, says Malema
Godongwana officially informed of sexual assault charge, but maintains he won’t step aside during investigation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos