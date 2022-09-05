Addressing the media on Sunday, EFF leader Julius Malema criticised Gcaleka for failing to release the report.
Here's why parties are planning to picket at public protector over Phala Phala
Image: Bloomberg
Several opposition parties will picket at the public protector’s office in Tshwane on Friday over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm saga.
The parties — including the EFF, UDM, ATM, COPE and ACDP — are calling for acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka to release the report on Phala Phala.
The parties said Gcaleka is in breach of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act by failing to release the report within 30 days of the initial complaint.
Addressing the media on Sunday, EFF leader Julius Malema criticised Gcaleka for failing to release the report.
“The law says on matters of that nature on the president, the public protector must investigate and within 30 days release a report. It is now more than 80 days, without a report from the public protector,” said Malema.
“The law doesn't say after 30 days come and tell us the status of the report's readiness; it says come and give us a report. If you are not ready, give us the portions that are ready.”
Malema said Ramaphosa had not answered questions regarding Phala Phala when questioned in parliament last week.
“By law, the only place Ramaphosa answers to is parliament — but where he has to answer, he says he can’t answer. Ramaphosa didn’t answer, he only responded by saying, 'I will not answer because I answered somewhere else.' That's not an answer but a response.”
