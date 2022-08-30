×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer questions in the National Assembly

30 August 2022 - 14:11 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will face MPs on Tuesday during a question and answer session in the National Assembly.

The president is dealing with a parliamentary investigation into whether there is evidence he might have violated the constitution in connection with the Phala Phala farm burglary in 2020.

The makeup of the independent investigation panel will be announced later this week.

Some MPs are expected to raise the issue again on Tuesday.

The president may also be grilled about gender-based violence as his finance minister Enoch Godongwana faces accusations of sexual harassment.

TimesLIVE

