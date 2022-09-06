ANC Limpopo gives Ramaphosa, Mashatile top six nod — plus how the other provinces feel
The party in the province also wants its chair Stan Mathabatha as national chairperson
The ANC in Limpopo has officially thrown its weight behind Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as president.
The province will also support treasurer-general Paul Mashatile in his bid to become deputy president.
This as the ANC this week opens the nomination process before the national conference in December.
At its provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting, the ANC in Limpopo also decided it would endorse its chair Stan Mathabatha for national chair, currently held by Gwede Mantashe. It’s not clear if Mantashe will seek re-election.
“The PEC decided that going to the national conference, it will support Cde Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa for a second term as the ANC president. The PEC is of the firm view that Cde Ramaphosa is the best candidate to lead the renewal programme,” provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe said.
“The PEC further resolved it will support Cde Paul Mashatile as the deputy president and Chupu Stanley Mathabatha for national chairperson, and the engagements with other provinces should immediately begin as led by the officials.”
Limpopo will lobby other provinces to rally behind the three names while promising to support those they put forward for top six positions or national executive committee (NEC).
Though the other provinces have not officially endorsed anyone, there is an indication on what position they will take.
Across the country
Gauteng was expected to rally behind one of its own, Mashatile, for deputy president. It is also expected to endorse Ramaphosa for a second term. There are also indications that Gauteng may put up the name of its outgoing premier David Makhura for secretary-general.
The same is expected in the North West after allies of Ramaphosa and Mashatile won the provincial conference.
Though Mpumalanga, through its chair Mandla Ndlovu has endorsed Ramaphosa, it appears the province will not support Mashatile, as it may want to retain the deputy president position — either by supporting the incumbent David Mabuza for a second term or another local Ronald Lamola, who has raised his hand.
The highly divided Free State remains a complicated province, with one group, claiming to be the majority, supporting the re-election of Ramaphosa.
Insiders in this group say they have agreed on Senzo Mchunu for deputy president, the re-election of Mantashe as national chair and Luthuli House general manager Febe Potgieter as secretary-general.
This group is also expected to nominate Fikile Mbalula and Mahlengi Bhengu as first and second deputy secretaries-general.
Mamoloko Kubayi, who has launched her campaign for deputy president, is expected to be nominated instead as treasurer-general by this group.
The other group in the province is likely to push suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule for president, though guidelines for the nomination process have cast him out because of his legal battles.
KwaZulu-Natal, the biggest province, is yet to make pronouncements. However, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Zweli Mkhize are being touted as possible contenders for president.
Ramaphosa is expected to receive overwhelming support for re-election from the Eastern Cape, pushed by one of his strongest allies, provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane.
Mabuyane has also indicated his availability should he be nominated for deputy president. However, the group, led by Lubabalo Madikizela, who lost the provincial conference to Mabuyane, is expected to rally behind Mashatile for the same position.
It was not clear where the ANC in the Western Cape stands.
Northern Cape has already endorsed Ramaphosa for a second term but information was sketchy on its preferred deputy president candidate.
