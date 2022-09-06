ANC Limpopo gives Ramaphosa, Mashatile top six nod — plus how the other provinces feel

The ANC in Limpopo has officially thrown its weight behind Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as president.

The province will also support treasurer-general Paul Mashatile in his bid to become deputy president.

This as the ANC this week opens the nomination process before the national conference in December.

At its provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting, the ANC in Limpopo also decided it would endorse its chair Stan Mathabatha for national chair, currently held by Gwede Mantashe. It’s not clear if Mantashe will seek re-election.

“The PEC decided that going to the national conference, it will support Cde Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa for a second term as the ANC president. The PEC is of the firm view that Cde Ramaphosa is the best candidate to lead the renewal programme,” provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe said.

“The PEC further resolved it will support Cde Paul Mashatile as the deputy president and Chupu Stanley Mathabatha for national chairperson, and the engagements with other provinces should immediately begin as led by the officials.”

Limpopo will lobby other provinces to rally behind the three names while promising to support those they put forward for top six positions or national executive committee (NEC).

Though the other provinces have not officially endorsed anyone, there is an indication on what position they will take.