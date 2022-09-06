Misuzulu kaZwelithini has made calls for men to end gender-based violence (GBV).
He was speaking at the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance), held at Ingwavuma, KZN, at the weekend.
Misuzulu highlighted that his father, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, pushed for the same agenda.
“We know that the late king always emphasised that women must not even be touched [violently]. He maintained that in the Zulu kingdom we treat women like eggs.
“It’s painful and sad when you look at the statistics and learn that we as SA have a high number of cases of GBV,” he said.
Misuzulu recently performed the ukungena esibayeni (the entering of the kraal) ceremony before his coronation as Zulu king. He was earlier this year recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa as Zulu king.
According to statistics, the number of assault cases reported this year increased by 13% from last year.
Misuzulu also appealed for the protection and respect of women.
“So I say to you, men of this nation, we are the guardians and protectors of the women and children. That is what we should push for and prioritise.”
He said women must be treated with care.
“Our future rests with you. We want to treat you with tender care, our late leader always told us that.”
Misuzulu KaZwelithini takes a stand against gender-based violence
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Misuzulu kaZwelithini has made calls for men to end gender-based violence (GBV).
He was speaking at the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance), held at Ingwavuma, KZN, at the weekend.
Misuzulu highlighted that his father, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, pushed for the same agenda.
“We know that the late king always emphasised that women must not even be touched [violently]. He maintained that in the Zulu kingdom we treat women like eggs.
“It’s painful and sad when you look at the statistics and learn that we as SA have a high number of cases of GBV,” he said.
Misuzulu recently performed the ukungena esibayeni (the entering of the kraal) ceremony before his coronation as Zulu king. He was earlier this year recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa as Zulu king.
According to statistics, the number of assault cases reported this year increased by 13% from last year.
Misuzulu also appealed for the protection and respect of women.
“So I say to you, men of this nation, we are the guardians and protectors of the women and children. That is what we should push for and prioritise.”
He said women must be treated with care.
“Our future rests with you. We want to treat you with tender care, our late leader always told us that.”
READ MORE:
IN PICS | Inside the EFF's visit to King Misuzulu
JUSTICE MALALA | Pseudo royalty must get off their high horses and get a job
The ANC’s embrace of Zulu nationalism in KZN imperils national unity
King Misuzulu's rugby kinship spurs drive to help Lindani Myeni's widow gain SA citizenship
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos