Politics

LISTEN | It’s rubbish that Ramaphosa can’t come, says Shivambu as MPs reject Q&A date

Before being kicked out after an altercation, he said the president is undermining democracy and should be subpoenaed

08 September 2022 - 12:55
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will appear in parliament on September 29.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Listen:

Some MPs have rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa's offer to come to parliament on September 29, saying they are being taken for a ride. Members want him to urgently answer questions and say the delay is unacceptable.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu proposed parliament subpoena the president before continuing with the oral session, saying Ramaphosa is undermining democracy.

When Shivambu raised his hand several times during a discussion on the matter, speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula refused to acknowledge him.

“Are you that desperate, Nosiviwe?” Shivambu asked her as he was removed from the virtual platform after an altercation. Mapisa-Nqakula said calling her by her name in parliament was disrespectful.

Accepting the president’s proposal, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the party was not defending him.

TimesLIVE

