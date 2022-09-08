Some MPs have rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa's offer to come to parliament on September 29, saying they are being taken for a ride. Members want him to urgently answer questions and say the delay is unacceptable.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu proposed parliament subpoena the president before continuing with the oral session, saying Ramaphosa is undermining democracy.
When Shivambu raised his hand several times during a discussion on the matter, speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula refused to acknowledge him.
“Are you that desperate, Nosiviwe?” Shivambu asked her as he was removed from the virtual platform after an altercation. Mapisa-Nqakula said calling her by her name in parliament was disrespectful.
Accepting the president’s proposal, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the party was not defending him.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | It’s rubbish that Ramaphosa can’t come, says Shivambu as MPs reject Q&A date
Before being kicked out after an altercation, he said the president is undermining democracy and should be subpoenaed
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Listen:
Some MPs have rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa's offer to come to parliament on September 29, saying they are being taken for a ride. Members want him to urgently answer questions and say the delay is unacceptable.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu proposed parliament subpoena the president before continuing with the oral session, saying Ramaphosa is undermining democracy.
When Shivambu raised his hand several times during a discussion on the matter, speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula refused to acknowledge him.
“Are you that desperate, Nosiviwe?” Shivambu asked her as he was removed from the virtual platform after an altercation. Mapisa-Nqakula said calling her by her name in parliament was disrespectful.
Accepting the president’s proposal, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the party was not defending him.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
EFF slams Ramaphosa for ‘using employees’ to avoid direct links to his alleged crimes
Here's why parties are planning to picket at public protector over Phala Phala
ANC MPs have learnt nothing from Zuma years
'I'm not indispensable,' says under-siege President Cyril Ramaphosa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos