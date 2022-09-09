×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

‘MPs must meet physically to conduct business’: EFF reiterates call for parliament to be fully reopened

09 September 2022 - 12:00
The department of public works has completed its assessment of the damage caused when parliament was gutted by fire in January and estimates it will take R2bn and at least three years to fix.
The department of public works has completed its assessment of the damage caused when parliament was gutted by fire in January and estimates it will take R2bn and at least three years to fix.
Image: Brenton Geach

The EFF has reiterated its call for parliament to be fully reopened for MPs to meet physically to pass legislation and conduct their oversight of the executive.

The Old Assembly and National Assembly wings were closed after the buildings were gutted by a fire in January.

According to Xolile George, newly appointed secretary to the national legislature, the department of public works and infrastructure estimated it would cost R1.4bn to reconstruct the two most critical buildings, with another R600m needed to replace damaged furniture, ICT infrastructure and other facilities.

In a statement, the EFF demanded that the temporary measures due to Covid-19 lockdown regulations be immediately suspended and parliament fully reopened because the regulations are no longer applicable.

“In the meeting which was supposed to be physically held with the Speaker of the National Assembly and attended by all chief whips, the EFF proposed one of the immediate measures must be the use of the Oliver Tambo community hall in Khayelitsha as a temporary place for the National Assembly plenary sessions.

R2bn bill and three years of work: Inside parliament rebuild

Repairs and reconstruction following the inferno that raged through parliament in January are expected to cost R2bn and take at least three years to ...
News
1 week ago

“The hall will be suitable because it is spacious and closer to all the parliamentary villages where most MPs reside,” said the party.

The EFF said its call for the relocation of parliament to Tshwane was logically superior.

“It will mean the ministers, president, institutions, departments and agencies that account to parliament will not waste money travelling to Cape Town to be held accountable,” it said.

“Additionally, a parliament in Tshwane will make it easier for civil society formations and communities to make oral submissions to laws before parliament because it will be possible for people from Limpopo, North West, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape to drive in and out of Tshwane to make oral submissions to laws and lodge petitions and return home on the same day.”

The party called on all political parties and the presiding officers to agree on the option of Oliver Tambo Hall in Khayelitsha as a temporary place for all National Assembly plenary sessions.

“Our demand, which we will do everything to realise, is that parliament must be fully reopened and all members must physically meet to fulfil their constitutional obligations.”

LISTEN | 'It’s rubbish that Ramaphosa can’t come,' Shivambu as MPs reject date of Q&A

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Inside Malema's plan to move parliament from Cape Town to Tshwane

"Parliament is located in the farthest province from the majority of provinces, making it inaccessible to the majority of South Africans, including ...
Politics
3 months ago

RATE IT | How can parliament work for the people? Here are 10 steps proposed by the DA

The DA has proposed a 10-point action plan to get parliament to work for the people. Do you agree with them?
Politics
1 month ago

'No kettle, no court’: parliament 'arsonist' Zandile Mafe refuses to appear before judge

Zandile Mafe has refused to appear in court for a second time after being denied a kettle in his prison cell.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. No reprieve for ANC members affected by step aside rule, even if it’s kicked ... Politics
  2. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  3. ‘I was not pushed, I jumped on my own’: David Makhura Politics
  4. Mabuza concerned about high number of Covid school dropouts Politics
  5. I’m not indispensable, says Cyril Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'