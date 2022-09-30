Social media users have taken to Twitter and other platforms to share their thoughts on Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse’s call for support.
Minority parties are set to bring a motion of no confidence in the mayor on Friday, following the election of Cope councillor Colleen Makhubele as council speaker earlier this week.
In an open letter to residents, Phalatse said she will not resign and asked citizens to lobby councillors to protect and uphold their interests.
“I will not be resigning, and I along with the 10 members of the mayoral committee intend on completing our electoral term of office so we can build this beautiful city, across its seven regions, and call it a city of golden opportunities, where all residents feel they are part of a beautifully diverse community.
“This is not about me or political parties. This is about you, the 6-million residents of the city, who will ultimately suffer should this multiparty government be dissolved through a motion of confidence in the executive mayor.”
She claimed there are “nefarious actors working to urgently convene a meeting of council to dissolve the multiparty government and subsequently elect what can best be described as a corrupt cabal that will masquerade as a government”.
She urged residents to resist their advances by lobbying councillors and joining a #HandsOffJoburg campaign.
While many heeded her call and took to social media to show their support, others slammed the mayor and said her days were numbered.
Here's a look at some reactions online:
Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse’s call for support online receives mixed reactions
Image: Freddy Mavunda
