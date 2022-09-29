I am not resigning, Phalatse says as she asks residents to lobby councillors

“We want to advise her not to waste our time so that we don’t do a motion of no confidence. She must just not waste our time and resign so we can have a proper government,” Manganye said.

In her letter, Phalatse said over the past few days, there had been calls for her resignation, pending the tabling of a motion of confidence in her, and by extension the entire executive of the city.

“I will not be resigning, and I along with the 10 members of the mayoral committee intend on completing our electoral term of office so that we can build this beautiful city, across its seven regions, and call it a city of golden opportunities, where all residents feel that they are part of a beautifully diverse community.”

Phalatse thanked people for their prayers and messages of support for her and the multi-party government, which, despite the political events of the last month, have still been hard at work to ensure the repair of the city continues.

“This is not about me or political parties, this is about you, the six-million residents of the city, who will ultimately suffer should this multi-party government be dissolved through a motion of confidence in the executive mayor.”

Phalatse said there were nefarious actors working to urgently convene a council meeting to dissolve the multi-party government and elect what can best be described as a corrupt cabal that will masquerade as a government.