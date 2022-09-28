This came after the DA refused calls from ActionSA and the PA to give the speaker position to one of their coalition partners, preferably the IFP.
Cope councillor Colleen Makhubela elected Johannesburg's speaker
Image: File/Lubabalo Lesolle
Cope councillor Colleen Makhubela has been elected speaker of the Johannesburg council.
Makhubele received 141 of the 270 votes while the DA’s Alex Christians received 129.
Makhubele’s election comes after the ousting of DA speaker Vasco Da Gama this month.
Cope not coping: outspoken Colleen Makhubele now centre of persistent factional wars
A coalition that includes the ANC and EFF as major parties has seemingly emerged and is on a mission to take over the metropolitan municipality. The coalition includes minority parties such as Cope, UDM, AIC and the PA.
TimesLIVE understands their next move is to remove mayor Mpho Phalatse and install the ANC’s Dada Morero in her place.
The election of Makhubele was aided by the PA, which on Thursday jumped from the DA-led coalition.
IFP boots councillor who voted against DA Joburg speaker
