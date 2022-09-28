Politics

Cope councillor Colleen Makhubela elected Johannesburg's speaker

28 September 2022 - 17:37
Cope councillor Colleen Makhubele is Johannesburg's council speaker. Cope is in a coalition that includes the ANC and the EFF.
Cope councillor Colleen Makhubele is Johannesburg's council speaker. Cope is in a coalition that includes the ANC and the EFF.
Image: File/Lubabalo Lesolle

Cope councillor Colleen Makhubela has been elected speaker of the Johannesburg council.

Makhubele received 141 of the 270 votes while the DA’s Alex Christians received 129.

Makhubele’s election comes after the ousting of DA speaker Vasco Da Gama this month.

Cope not coping: outspoken Colleen Makhubele now centre of persistent factional wars

Lekota and Madisha divide reaches climax as one side ‘purportedly’ suspends the Joburg councillor
News
1 week ago

A coalition that includes the ANC and EFF as major parties has seemingly emerged and is on a mission to take over the metropolitan municipality. The coalition includes minority parties such as Cope, UDM, AIC and the PA.

TimesLIVE understands their next move is to remove mayor Mpho Phalatse and install the ANC’s Dada Morero in her place. 

The election of Makhubele was aided by the PA, which on Thursday jumped from the DA-led coalition.

IFP boots councillor who voted against DA Joburg speaker

Sbusiso Phakathi has been fired as IFP councillor at the City of Joburg and member of the Gauteng provincial executive committee of the party with ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

This came after the DA refused calls from ActionSA and the PA to give the speaker position to one of their coalition partners, preferably the IFP.

The PA, TimesLIVE understands, has agreed to the ANC’s offer of two MMC positions in exchange for its support to install both Makhubele and Morero.

The DA fielded its own candidate, Christians,  against the advise of its coalition partners.

ActionSA Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi earlier on Wednesday, before the council sitting, sought to clarify that its advice for the DA to forego the speaker position was not a power play.

“ActionSA made representations within the multiparty coalition that the vacant speaker position should be filled by the IFP rather than the DA.

“We did so without any possible benefit to ActionSA because we are concerned about the stability of the coalition. While the work of fixing Johannesburg will take many years, this will only happen if coalition governments are stable and have continuity.”

ActionSA has a long-standing view that no one party should hold all the power in a coalition. The party believes the so-called minority parties are important in the coalition and should be given some form of power for their loyalty.

“The truth is that parties like the IFP and PA command a significant number of seats in Johannesburg and have been heavily pursued by the ANC. Despite this, they have remained committed to the coalition, but remain heavily under-represented in its leadership structures,” Baloyi said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Things fall apart in City of Joburg as political parties square off

The council has been left without a manager and speaker. Is the mayor next?
News
3 weeks ago

Another Joburg council sitting hampered by disruptions and ‘political games’

A rescheduled special council sitting in the City of Johannesburg hit a snag on Tuesday when some councillors disrupted the meeting and engaged in ...
Politics
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC KZN set to defy Motlanthe on 'Mkhize pronouncement' Politics
  2. Paul Mashatile: ANC's Gauteng strongman turns kingmaker Politics
  3. The scuffle for the ANC purse: Andile Lungisa says opponents are his juniors Politics
  4. History is repeating itself before your eyes, DA’s Steenhuisen warns ANC Politics
  5. Panyaza Lesufi urges second term at ANC helm for Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...