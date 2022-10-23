Politics

Ramaphosa to address nation on action against state capture culprits

23 October 2022 - 10:59
President Cyril Ramaphosa to announced planned action against state capture accused.
Image: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Sunday evening to outline the steps the government is taking to implement the Zondo commission’s recommendations regarding perpetrators of state capture.

On Saturday, Ramaphosa advised the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, he would be submitting to parliament his response to the recommendations of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“In line with the remedial action contained in the public protector’s report and as required by the ruling of the Gauteng High Court on February 23, President Ramaphosa has outlined his intentions with regards to the implementation of the commission’s recommendations.

“The president’s response outlines the steps government is taking to implement the commission’s recommendations with respect to actions against the perpetrators of state capture and reforms to prevent future occurrence of state capture, as well as broader systemic reforms arising from the work of the commission,” said Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

