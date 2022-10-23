State capture: Ramaphosa announces appointment of independent anti-corruption agency

He said the most recommendations were directed to the law enforcement agencies for investigation and possible prosecution, as well as the recovery of misappropriated funds, combating corruption, fraud and maladministration.
“Since the start of the commission, significant resources have been made available to build and rebuild the capacity and capability of law enforcement agencies to respond effectively to the findings and recommendations.
“As a result, the Investigating Directorate that we established within the National Prosecuting Authority has to date enrolled 26 cases, declared 89 investigations and 165 accused have appeared in court for alleged state capture-related offences,” said Ramaphosa.
He revealed there has been progress via law enforcement agencies in recovering and being granted freezing or preservation orders of up to R12.9bn.
“R2.9bn has been recovered and returned to the affected entities and Sars has collected R4.8bn in unpaid taxes from the work of the commission,” he said.
Ramaphosa added that consideration is being given to claims for civil damages against companies implicated in state capture and to ban them from doing business with the state.
Meanwhile, people and companies named in the commission’s report, analysed by the Financial Intelligence Centre, have identified a further 595 individuals and 1,044 entities that may be implicated in the flow of funds from state capture.
Ramaphosa said: “Relevant information has been compiled into reports to various law enforcement agencies, other bodies like the State Security Agency, SA Reserve Bank, public protector, Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, and a number of law enforcement agencies in other countries.”
In addition to recommending actions against the perpetrators of state capture, the commission made 95 recommendations that require constitutional, legislative, regulatory or operational changes. It also made recommendations on the establishment of new institutions.
The Zondo commission found that the abuse of the procurement system was one of the main ways taxpayer funds were illicitly diverted to private interests instead of providing value to the public. In response, Ramaphosa said the Public Procurement Bill, which is expected to be finalised and submitted to parliament by March 2023, will address many of the commission’s recommendations.
“These recommendations include the introduction of a Code of Conduct that sets out the ethical standards for procurement; protecting accounting officers from criminal or civil liability for acting in good faith; harmonisation of public procurement legislation; making procurement more transparent; and establishing a professional body for public procurement officials.
“As recommended by the commission, lifestyle audits for the president, deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers is being managed by the director-general in the presidency and undertaken by an independent external service provider,” the president explained.
On Saturday, Ramaphosa submitted to parliament, cabinet’s response to the findings and recommendations of the Zondo commission.
Below is a summary of the key reforms:
State capture: Ramaphosa announces appointment of independent anti-corruption agency
Image: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the establishment of a permanent independent Public Procurement Anti-Corruption Agency to combat corruption, fraud and maladministration.
This body will have oversight over parliament and the executive, and is one of the Zondo commission’s recommendations for a redesign and review of the country’s anti-corruption architecture.
On Sunday, Ramaphosa announced actions the government was taking to effect the state capture inquiry’s recommendations.
These reforms include the direct election of the president and the adoption of a constituency-based — but still proportionally representative — electoral system. These proposals are meant to address weaknesses in the ability of parliament and its elected officials to provide sufficient oversight to prevent state capture.
