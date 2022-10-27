Politics

DA hails cabinet's approval of ditching 'cadre deployment' policy

27 October 2022 - 18:21
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
DA MP Leon Schreiber, right, with Stellenbosch mayor Gesie van Deventer at the Franschhoek Literary Festival on May 12. File photo.
Image: Twitter/Leon Schreiber

The DA has hailed the adoption by cabinet of a framework to professionalise the public service, saying it's a victory for its anti-cadre deployment campaign.

“For the first time in our democratic history, the South African cabinet has adopted a policy of the DA as official government policy in an area that is fundamental to our country’s survival and future,” said DA shadow minister of public service and administration Leon Schreiber.

“This spectacular admission by the ANC government, endorsed by the ANC cabinet, confirms the DA’s case that ANC cadre deployment is unconstitutional.”

The national framework for professionalisation, approved by cabinet last week, replaces cadre deployment with merit-based appointments throughout the public sector.

“As the highest executive decision-making body in the country, cabinet’s adoption of the framework means President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has accepted the DA’s merit-based appointment policy as the only way we can fix our country’s crippled and corrupt public sector.”

Schreiber said the framework will now become the policy directive governing public administration. This means other legislative and policy decisions in the public sector will need to be amended to enforce the abolition of cadre deployment.

The policy acknowledges that the DA’s work to expose this “form of systemic ANC corruption created a surging negative public perception about employment practices in the public service”.

The DA went to court earlier this year to challenge cadre deployment after the Zondo Commission called it into question.

The DA also tabled a private member's bill to end cadre deployment, but it was rejected by the ANC majority in the public service and administration committee.

Schreiber said the DA will write to Ramaphosa requesting him to rescind the decision to oppose the DA’s court application to abolish cadre deployment.

“It is hypocritical and completely untenable for Ramaphosa and his cabinet to continue opposing our court case.

“Alternatively, he continues to defend cadre deployment in court in violation of his own government’s new policy. If this is his choice, we will know he has chosen the corruption of his party over the needs of our country.”

Schreiber said the DA will also write to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula requesting her to refer the DA’s end-cadre-deployment bill back to the portfolio committee.

The Zondo commission found cadre deployment was in breach of certain sections of the constitution and public service legislation, as, among other things, it prejudiced candidates not preferred by the party.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

