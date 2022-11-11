The mayoral battles in Ekurhuleni in recent weeks were discussed by Sefara and McKaiser.
The editor says the DA’s Tania Campbell “is an accidental mayor”, that her position is the result of the ANC and EFF being unable to resolve their differences on how to dislodge the DA in Gauteng municipalities. The implication is that responsive government did not prioritise residents and voters, with careerism and horse-trading taking centre stage.
The rest of the episode explores the wider political ramifications of these dynamics.
PODCAST | Did you know, dear voter, that coalition politics are not about you?
Eusebius McKaiser invited TimesLIVE editor Makhudu Sefara to discuss a TimesLIVE editorial that caught the podcast host’s attention.
Sefara explains the editorial’s logic in support of the view that the politics playing out in Gauteng metros show that parties only care about power play and careerism rather than the needs and wellbeing of residents.
