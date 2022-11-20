Politics

WATCH | 'Police are afraid of Ramaphosa,' Zuma tells Cape Town ANC branches

The former president was invited by the Dullah Omar region in the Western Cape to address members.

20 November 2022 - 16:29 By Zukile Daniel

Former President Jacob Zuma has called on ANC branches to voice concerns about corruption, including raising questions about the Phala Phala farm saga involving president Cyril Ramaphosa. 

Zuma, who was speaking at an ANC political education event in Philippi in Cape Town, said the party needed to deal with many issues regarding its leadership.

He questioned why one person held three senior party positions at a time, referring to treasurer-general Paul Mashatile. 

Mashatile became the acting secretary-general after the death of Jessie Duarte, who held the position of deputy secretary-general but acted as secretary-general after Ace Magashule's suspension. 

 “Why should we have one member of the ANC who holds three positions -very critical positions? What are the reasons?  I think we need to deal with these matters in order to cleanse the ANC. I think there are matters that we cannot allow to continue,” he told the crowd. 

Zuma spent time addressing the Ramaphosa Phala Phala scandal, calling on branches to demand answers.

He also claimed the police are afraid of Ramaphosa. 

