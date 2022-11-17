Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Mashatile talks positions, SOEs, Phala Phala, former presidents

17 November 2022 - 05:00
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says load-shedding will end, but the private sector needs to come on board.
Image: MASI LOSI

Listen to the conversation:

Paul Mashatile hosted the Sunday Times Politics Weekly team at his home to chat, rolling up his sleeves to be “hands on deck” if elected ANC deputy president next month.

He is ANC treasurer-general and speaks about his rise to the position. The governing party will elect its new leadership at its elective conference from December 16 to 20. Mashatile has been nominated for deputy president, along with Ronald Lamola, Mmamoloko Kubayi, Senzo Mchunu, Phumulo Masualle and Oscar Mabuyane, among others.

SA has been hit hard by load-shedding, particularly this year, but Mashatile said solutions are being implemented and load-shedding will end. However, it needs the private sector to come on board.

Mashatile spoke about President Cyril Ramaphosa's proposal to the national executive committee (NEC) that they don't delve into the Phala Phala matter. He said the ANC's integrity is affected by the Phala Phala matter, which won't disappear until resolved. The interview was conducted ahead of the NEC meeting held last weekend.

Mashatile welcomed the opinions of former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, who have been critical of Ramaphosa, lauding them for their “wisdom”.

The host of the special edition of the podcast is Sunday Times journalist Kgothatso Madisa, produced by Bulelani Nonyukela

For more episodes, click here.

