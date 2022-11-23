The SABC's executive are appearing before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SABC executive appears before parliament's standing committee on public accounts
The SABC's executive are appearing before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘I was frogmarched out of the SABC’: Phathiswa Magopeni tells MPs
Public trust and reputation key as parliament scouts for new SABC board
‘I am a woman of integrity,’ Mohlala-Mulaudzi tells parliament
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos