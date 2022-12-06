“ABC is still intact, I’m still the president and founder of the party. There are no intentions of joining ActionSA. In fact, ABC is older, and it’s bigger than ActionSA. In KZN alone, we have 25 councillors we managed to get in the last election, and we have four ward councillors. We respect our brothers at ActionSA, but joining them is not on the cards. We share completely different ideologies when it comes to politics,” said Mashaba.
Some of the former senior members of ABC who have joined ActionSA included provincial secretary Bheki Khusi, deputy secretary Sboniso Mabika and treasurer Mimi Mali.
Mavundla said Mabika was no longer a member of ABC when he joined ActionSA, and one of the members had been fired.
He said all those who had joined ActionSA were no longer members.
The party further dismissed allegations that Mavundla was arrogant and did not allow other members to have a voice in strategic party decisions.
The party said the decisions they have made, including being in coalition with the ANC in eThekwini, which saw the ruling party win the metro, werein the best interests of the party and its supporters.
Mavundla further said the party was busy planning for 2024, and considering the ongoing challenges faced by the ANC, the ground is fertile for them to do well.
“We are going to do well in 2024. The ruling party did not win a single metro and I had to rescue them in eThekwini. Come 2024, we will be there to see who else needs to be rescued and we will look at the benefit that we will get as ABC. We are looking forward to playing a meaningful role in KZN, just like we have done in eThekwini,” he said.
I’m not joining ActionSA, says ABC leader PG Mavundla
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) leader Philani Mavundla has dismissed media reports that he is among seven former members who have joined ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mavundla was briefing the media on Tuesday at the Durban ICC, where he labelled social media speculation as “false”.
Media reports circulated after Tuesday’s media briefing by ActionSA, where they announced 33 former councillors and leaders had joined the party.
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba, with provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango, held a media briefing on Tuesday morning.
Out of the 33, seven were former members of ABC, 22 were former members of the DA, one former EFF member and one former ANC member.
