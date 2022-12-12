Politics

‘Disingenuous and dishonest’: Steenhuisen slams Gordhan’s attempts to end load-shedding

12 December 2022 - 08:36
DA leader John Steenhuisen called for public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to step aside. File photo.
DA leader John Steenhuisen called for public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to step aside. File photo.
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

DA leader John Steenhuisen has slammed public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s attempts to instruct Eskom to end high levels of load-shedding, saying it is disingenuous and dishonest.

Pressure has been mounting on Gordhan and the Eskom board to take action against CEO André de Ruyter after the country was again plunged into stage 6 load-shedding last week.

After moving to stage 4 on Saturday morning, load-shedding was back at stage 5 in the afternoon after breakdowns at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations.

Gordhan attributed the frequency of breakdowns to malfunctioning within Eskom systems and possible sabotage.

“Power cuts are having a devastating effect on households and livelihoods, investment and economic climate. This is totally unacceptable. The frequency of breakdowns is certainly attributable to some element of malfunctioning within the Eskom systems and possibly sabotage as well,” he said

“What a pathetic figure Pravin Gordhan has become,” said Steenhuisen.

“His attempts to ‘instruct’ Eskom to end stage 6 load-shedding are disingenuous and dishonest. As [a] minister, the buck stops with him and he is now going around trying desperately to pass it.”

Steenhuisen called for Gordhan to step aside.

“It is his weak leadership coupled with his insistence of clinging to the ANC’s failed ideology that has left us in the dark. Every year, he and his party promise to end load-shedding and every year it just gets worse. Step aside, minister. We see your BS and we are calling you on it,” he said.

Pressure mounts on Gordhan to act against Eskom boss

Pressure is mounting on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom board to take action against CEO André de Ruyter as the country was ...
News
1 day ago

‘Load-shedding worse than state capture’

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe slammed Eskom for plunging the country into stage 6 load-shedding, saying it is worse than state capture.

“We are from the period of state capture, but load-shedding is becoming worse than state capture. Any other government can be overthrown for this level of load-shedding.

“Eskom, by not attending to load-shedding, is actively agitating for the overthrow of the state. If it is not addressed, then the state will be failing to do what it needs to do,” said Mantashe.

To end load-shedding, Mantashe said Eskom has to solve its generation capacity problem.

He said the power utility is running at very low energy availability factors (EAFs), a measure of electricity output compared with installed capacity.

At best, said Mantashe, Eskom is achieving output of 26,000MW, or an EAF of about 60%.

According to Mantashe, the lack of stable and sufficient power supply is the main reason for poor economic growth.

He said in the mining sector load-shedding posed the greatest challenge to growth, followed by disruptions to Transnet rail services and high levels of crime.

“In [the third quarter] our GDP grew 1.6%. This could have been 3%, but because of load-shedding the economy can’t move.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Ramaphosa and ministers to meet over Eskom stage 6 escalation

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he plans to meet his ministers about the electricity crisis.
News
21 hours ago

Mashaba slams Mantashe for accepting ‘minister of the year’ award amid ongoing load-shedding

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has slammed energy and minerals minister Gwede Mantashe for accepting the African Petroleum Minister of the Year award.
Politics
4 hours ago

Gordhan orders Eskom to get the country out of stage 6 blackouts

Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan on Thursday ordered Eskom’s management and board to get the country out of stage 6 load-shedding.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job Politics
  3. ‘It’s up to Ramaphosa to go,’ says Zweli Mkhize Politics
  4. CR22 campaigners are clueless, says Ramaphosa’s ‘adviser’ Bejani Chauke Politics
  5. Bathabile Dlamini fights back after being disqualified from running for NEC Politics

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail