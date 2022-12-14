Who did not vote?
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize were not present to cast their votes, even though they publicly criticised Ramaphosa about the Phala Phala saga.
Former minister of state security Bongani Bongo was also not present.
Who was confused?
ANC MP Tandi Mahambehlala voted “yes” but later changed her vote, citing confusion.
She initially said “yes” to vote for the party line and, when asked again, she said “yes”. Moments later she asked for her vote to be recorded as “no”.
How did other political parties vote?
The DA, EFF, IFP, FF+, ACDP, UDM, NFP and PAC voted for the report to be adopted.
COPE and Al Jamah voted against it. The GOOD party abstained from voting.
In the end, the ATM’s motion was defeated by 214 votes to 148.
ATM president Vuyo Zungula expressed dissatisfaction at the outcome, saying Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula handled the matter in an “irrational” and “reckless manner”.
He said the party would consider legal steps after Mapisa-Nqakula’s repeated refusals not to allow a secret ballot on the vote.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Phala Phala: Who voted yes, who voted no ... and who was just confused
Image: Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa survived an impeachment vote in the National Assembly on Tuesday after ANC members voted not to adopt the independent panel’s report into the Phala Phala scandal.
The National Assembly met to debate the section 89 independent panel report on the Phala Phala scandal and vote whether it should be adopted.
The panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found Ramaphosa had a prima facie case to answer regarding the theft of foreign currency at his game farm.
LISTEN | Ramaphosa wins vote, but parties accuse ANC of betraying accountability
It found Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
The ANC said it would stand with Ramaphosa and called for party members in the National Assembly to reject the report.
Who voted in favour of the report?
Four ANC MPs voted in favour of the report being adopted.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister and presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was the first to break party ranks.
“As a disciplined member of the ANC, I vote, yes,” she said.
ANC MPs Mervyn Dirks, Mosebenzi Zwane and Supra Mahumapelo also voted in favour of the report.
WATCH | Dlamini-Zuma defies ANC as she gives disputed Phala Phala report the nod
Who did not vote?
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize were not present to cast their votes, even though they publicly criticised Ramaphosa about the Phala Phala saga.
Former minister of state security Bongani Bongo was also not present.
Who was confused?
ANC MP Tandi Mahambehlala voted “yes” but later changed her vote, citing confusion.
She initially said “yes” to vote for the party line and, when asked again, she said “yes”. Moments later she asked for her vote to be recorded as “no”.
How did other political parties vote?
The DA, EFF, IFP, FF+, ACDP, UDM, NFP and PAC voted for the report to be adopted.
COPE and Al Jamah voted against it. The GOOD party abstained from voting.
In the end, the ATM’s motion was defeated by 214 votes to 148.
ATM president Vuyo Zungula expressed dissatisfaction at the outcome, saying Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula handled the matter in an “irrational” and “reckless manner”.
He said the party would consider legal steps after Mapisa-Nqakula’s repeated refusals not to allow a secret ballot on the vote.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘Phala Phala expert panel report set the bar too low to impeach a sitting president’: Lamola
No secret ballot on Phala Phala: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
Parties accuse ANC of betraying accountability in Phala Phala vote
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos