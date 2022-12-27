DA MP Desiree van der Walt supported a visit to Finland as it received several accolades for being one of the world’s best education systems.
Finland or US on cards for tour to investigate education systems
Members of the portfolio committee on basic education are mulling over whether to undertake a study tour to the US or Finland next year.
The initial suggestion of South Korea was ruled out during a parliamentary sitting early this month because it offers “very limited scope”, especially around early childhood development (ECD).
The proposed trip, planned for June 4 to 13, aims to explore best and replicable practices.
According to a presentation to parliament, “South Africa can learn from these countries’ necessary education systems in order to contribute to the improvement of the quality of education and throughput rate in primary and secondary schooling.”
Some objectives of the visit include:
According to a paper by parliament’s research office, Finland offers free basic education to children aged 7 to 16.
Schooling is arranged in proximity to pupils' homes and they receive a final report “for acceptable completion of the syllabus”.
“Almost all Finnish children complete comprehensive school [and] interruption and class repetition are rare. Virtually all of the money spent on education in Finland is focused on schools and classrooms.”
The document stated that “there is a culture of reading with the kids at home and families have regular contact with their children’s teachers”.
Finland also consistently ranks in the top tier of countries participating in an international test known as Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa).
If the committee visits the US, it will establish how its education system is among the highest in literacy and numeracy in developed countries.
According to the document, US pupils attend primary and secondary school for 12 years. They start at age 6 in “elementary” school, then proceed to “middle” and, finally, high school.
Key committee undertakings should it visit the US include a meeting with members of the federal state ministry of education in Washington and visits to state schools.
DA MP Baxolile Nodada proposed Finland be chosen.
“Even though it’s a small country, there’s a lot that can be learnt from their education system. In the beginning of our democratic dispensation we did use the US model of education, but I think it was abandoned,” he said.
ANC MP Walter Letsie said there has been huge interest in home schooling and it should be prioritised during the visit. He proposed Washington.
Two matric exam markers died in road accidents, another taken to hospital after spider bite
DA MP Desiree van der Walt supported a visit to Finland as it received several accolades for being one of the world’s best education systems.
Director-general of basic education Mathanzima Mweli said: “One will never find a country that is a perfect fit for South Africa as every country has its unique context and history.
“If you are looking for large education systems, the United States is the country to go to as their ECD is highly institutionalised.
“Maybe for future programmes you might want to look at what Cuba and Jamaica are doing, where you have a mixture of institutionalised, community-based and families playing a role.”
Mweli said Unesco (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) has indicated these countries have one of the best ECD models.
“I would say Singapore would be better than Finland. If it’s about ECD, the United States would be a very good country to look at, but don’t stop with the United States because our context is such that it might not be a neat fit,” he said.
“Whichever country you look at, you will never get a perfect fit with the South African context, but it depends on what you are looking for.”
After committee chair Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba indicated it will support a visit to the US, Nodada requested Finland and the US be considered.
"Let's then take it offline to lobby each other on this thing because I am sure we can find some common ground," he said.
Mbinqo-Gigaba agreed, but said the choice will depend on costing.
"Let us agree to put [forward] both countries and we will [look at] ... costing," she said.
