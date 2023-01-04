ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday laid a wreath on the grave of former ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane at the Seeisoville Cemetery in Kroonstad in the Free State.
Accompanying him were newly elected ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, among others.
The ceremony was part of the build-up to the ANC's 111th birthday celebrations on Sunday and was Ramaphosa's first public engagement since being re-elected for a second term as party president.
IN PICS | Ramaphosa visits Free State before January 8 ANC celebrations
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
